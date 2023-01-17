'Chicago' hits Windy City stage

The rousing musical "Chicago" is back to dazzle Windy City audiences.

The 25th anniversary tour of "Chicago" continues to Jan. 29 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

"We're looking forward to doing 'Chicago' in Chicago," said actor Jeff Brooks, by phone recently. Brooks stars as Billy Flynn in the musical.

"Chicago," which is set in the 1920s, tells the story of Roxie Hart, housewife and club dancer who kills her lover and hires lawyer Billy Flynn to defend her. He also defends murderous character Velma Kelly. The show stars tunes by Kander and Ebb.

Brooks said this latest tour began in October and the Windy City production is the first tour stop of 2023.

The actor said he's enjoying the role of lawyer Flynn.

"I like seeing the glorification of the bad guy," he said,with a laugh. "It's really a story about murder and crime. And in a lot of ways, crime does pay for these people."

Brooks added "People don't give Billy (Flynn) the credit he deserves" and he's a misunderstood character. After all, Flynn made the two women headliners famous and that counts for a lot in the show. It's very similar to today's celebrity scene, Brooks said, where superstars are thrust quickly into the spotlight and celebrated.

Brooks also said he likes the fact that the cast of the musical is doing a revival. " 'Chicago' is now 25 years old. But it feels new, young and fresh," he said.

The actor said though this takes place in the 1920s, it could very well be 2023.

The music, Brooks said, is a standout in the show. "Any fans of jazz are really going to enjoy the production," he added.

Brooks, who is from Marathon, New York, said he's lived in New York City for 17 years.

FYI: "Chicago" runs to Jan. 29 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. Tickets are $30 to $105. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Close 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting. Curtain Call for 'Six' 1 of 8 Taking bows Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago. Opening Night joy Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call. Jasmine Forsberg Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six." Didi Romero Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six." Gabriela Carrillo Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six." Storm and Didi Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago. Cast members and understudies Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six." Musician Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting.