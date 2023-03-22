The Chicago Humanities Festival announced its spring lineup, which includes New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, filmmaker Miranda July, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter and indie rock legend Carrie Brownstein from Sleater-Kinney and "Portlandia."

Run by co-director Lauren Pacheco from Gary, the Chicago Humanities Festival brings in luminaries for talks, conversations and performances. People can hear from experts in subjects like art, culture, politics and public service.

This spring's programming includes Adam Gopnik On the Art of Mastering A New Skill on May 6 and Costume Designing Black History with Ruth E. Carter on June 11. The two-time Oscar-winning costume designer will talk about her work on films like "Do the Right Thing" and "Black Panther."

She just won her second Oscar for costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Other programs include Susanna Hoffs: From Pop Star to Novelist on April 13, Physicist Michio Kaku on Quantum Computing on May 6, The Photography of Ralph Ellison on April 29 and Miranda July with Carrie Brownstein on April 29.

"Filmmaker, writer and artist Miranda July (Me and You and Everyone We Know) sits down with acclaimed musician, actor and comedian Carrie Brownstein for a chat about art in all of its many forms, "Chicago Humanities said in a press release.

For more information or tickets, call 312-661-1239 or visit chicagohumanities.org.