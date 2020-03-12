Chicago jazz musician to play Region Ale

The Chicago-based jazz musician Chuck Osearo will perform at the Afternoon Jazz Jam at Region Ale in Schererville Sunday afternoon.

"Charles Osearo is a Chicago trumpeter holding a music degree from VanderCook College of Music," organizers said in a press release. "He started his music endeavors at 16 years old as a original member of the Outcast Jazzband. He is known as a well-rounded trumpet player who has gigged with several band leaders, artists and shows since the late '80s including big bands such as Chicago Grand Stand, Bobby Christian, Bill Archer and Chicago Bears Big Band. Shows include Ringling Brother Circus, Leslie Gore, Little Anthony, and Diahann Carroll."

Osearo will be backed up on stage by fellow jazz musicians Di’Kobie Berry, Kris Lohn, Jon Ross and Andy Sutton when he plays from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Region Ale at 1080 US-41 in Schererville.

The seasoned trumpeter has played throughout Northwest Indiana with a number of bands over the years, including pop, salsa and 1970s classic rock acts.

The concert is free and open to the public, and a variety of food and craft beer will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 219-322-2337 or visit regionaletaphouse.com.

