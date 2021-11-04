Chicago photographer exhibiting at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — A photographer from Chicago is exhibiting his pictures at South Suburban College in South Holland.

Lawrence Trantham's solo exhibit "Amongst the Flora" hangs at Photo Four Gallery at South Suburban College at 15800 South State St. in South Holland now through Nov. 19.

Trantham is a 29-year-old photographer who has lived in Chicago his entire life and has "been in love with photography for as long as he can remember." He works a day job as a wedding photographer.

“It’s something about how you can capture the beauty of things and share it with the world, especially with weddings and portraits,” Trantham said. “I believe I have the innate ability to draw out the real personality of people. I like to find out people’s little quirks and capture them at the moment, especially during weddings, when everything is so stressful; I want them to enjoy their day to the fullest.”

People also can check out figurative artist Rine Boyer's solo show "What Just Happened" at the Dorothea Thiel Gallery on the fourth floor of the college through Sunday.

Both art exhibitions are free and open to the general public.