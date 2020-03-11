UPDATE: Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, festivities postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades and the city's iconic river dyeing have been postponed amid coronavirus concerns, city officials announced Wednesday.

The downtown Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was set for Saturday, as well as Sunday's South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side parade will not step off as a coronavirus outbreak continues to bring more cases in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The annual dyeing of the Chicago River will also be rescheduled "to a later date."

The cancellations come amid growing concerns over the outbreak in Chicago.

State officials have been urging people, particularly elderly residents, to avoid mass gatherings in the area and several other locations, including Boston and Dublin have canceled their events amid an outbreak.

"The CDC is talking about avoiding mass gatherings. They aren’t giving a number to what is a mass gathering and I think that’s not helpful, frankly, and in a number of ways the federal government has not been helpful, but we are in conversations about what to do," Pritzker said. "Chicago is not the only place that has large gatherings around St. Patrick’s Day."