Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, festivities canceled due to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Chicago on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of cities across the United States to cancel its St. Patrick's Day parades amid concerns about the coronavirus.
NBC 5 Chicago reported that the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was set for Saturday, as well as Sunday's South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side parade will not step off as a coronavirus outbreak continues to bring more cases in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The annual dyeing of the Chicago River will also be rescheduled "to a later date."
The cancellations follow announcements of cancellations of parades in cities including Philadelphia and Denver.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
In Indiana, four more people in Indiana have been sickened by the coronavirus, boosting the state's tally to 10 cases, health officials said Wednesday.
Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis, has three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — and north-central Indiana's Howard County has one, the state Department of Health said.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.
Chicago's announcement follows an announcement by Illinois officials Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed by eight to a total of 19. That total includes the state's first two cases to be confirmed outside Cook County, with one in McHenry County and the other in Kane County.