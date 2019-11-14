The cast sizes of Valparaiso’s Chicago Street Theatre’s production of “The Santaland Diaries,” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” could not be any more different.
“We were laughing about it,” said “Santaland” and “Pageant” co-director Dona Henry. “Something’s wrong with us. We either have 300 people in a play or we have one person.”
Opening Nov. 22 and running through Dec. 14, “Santaland” is the tale of a struggling man in New York trying to make ends meet during the holiday season. Hilarity ensues when he becomes Crumpet, an elf at Macy’s Department Store’s Santaland, and struggles to deal with the young and old visitors and his fellow costumed co-workers.
“Santaland” was penned by acclaimed writer David Sedaris. Drawing upon his own experiences working the holidays in a department store, “Santaland” was the vehicle that introduced him to the masses when he read “Santaland” in essay version on National Public Radio in 1992.
In 1996, “Santaland” made its off-Broadway debut, with Timothy Olyphant as Crumpet in the one-man production. Henry and “Santaland” and “Pageant” co-director Kelly Hite first brought “Santaland” to Chicago Street six years ago.
“We had so many people that requested we do ‘Santaland’ again,” said Henry, who is directing both with Kelly Hite. “It’s a funny premise. David Sedaris’ comedy is just great.”
Jim Henry is Crumpet in Chicago Street’s production of “Santaland” and reprising the role from Chicago Street’s 2013 staging of the comedy.
“Jim has taken (the role of Crumpet) to a whole new level,” Henry said. “Jim just really done an amazing job with it and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Due to adult themes and language, “Santaland” is recommended for mature audiences.
Running in tandem with “Santaland” is the family-geared “Pagent.”Opening at Chicago Street Nov. 23, “Pageant” tells the story of the Herdman siblings, a half-dozen young ne’er do wells who wreck havoc on a holiday themed show and its directors.
Based on the 1971 children’s novel by late American author Barbara Robinson, “Pageant” was first staged in 1982.
“I have had (‘Pageant’) presented to me so many times over the years (to direct),” Henry said. “Every year I revisited it and I read it again, and it’s really a great story, and I took a leap of faith and said ‘let’s do it.’”
Jim Drader and Caroline Rau are Jim and Caroline, the directors of the play, in Henry and Hite’s “Pageant,” which is made up of more than four dozen young and old area thesps and singers. The Herdman children are played by Josephine Pals, Luke Richardson, Reed Richardson, Jude Richardson, Port Zimmer and Vaughn Frye.
“We really have a great cast of people,” Henry said. “We have a lot of new kids who we never worked with before and we're all getting to know each other … when they get on stage, they get serious."
Chicago Street Theatre’s first production for 2020 is the family-geared “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which is scheduled to open Jan. 24.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.