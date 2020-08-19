Chicago Street Theatre postpones 66th season because of COVID-19

VALPARAISO – The show will go on at Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso – just not for a while.
"Over the last six months, Chicago Street Theatre has worked tirelessly to adapt to obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," the theater said in an announcement. "This is why, with a heavy heart, we will be postponing our 66th season until January of 2021."
The performing art theater at 154 W. Chicago St. in Valparaiso had hoped to come back this fall, but is waiting until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 174,000 Americans thus far.
"We were hoping to reopen this fall and were prepared to follow the guidance of local and national governments, going above and beyond sanitary standards for the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, and staff. Despite our efforts to continue operations, we have decided against reopening our doors," the Chicago Street Theatre said in an announcement. "In the meantime, we will be taking this time to repair and update our historic building."
The theater, which has staged plays like "MacBeth," "Evil Dead the Musical," and "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," postponed "Heathers: The Musical" in May after a cast member was diagnosed with COVID-19. It will be staged as part of the 66th season.
"We wish to express the utmost gratitude for your patience during this time. Chicago Street Theatre is built from the love and support of so many passionate supporters, patrons and volunteers and we are aching to entertain you again when the time is right," the theater said in an announcement. "We will reopen with performances bigger and better than ever before. For now, stay safe and healthy. We will return to you as soon as we can."
Anyone with questions about ticket cancellations should email the box office manager at boxoffice@chicagostreet.org.
For more information, call 219-464-1636 or visit chicagostreet.org.
