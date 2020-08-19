Chicago Street Theatre postpones 66th season because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO – The show will go on at Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso – just not for a while.

"Over the last six months, Chicago Street Theatre has worked tirelessly to adapt to obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," the theater said in an announcement. "This is why, with a heavy heart, we will be postponing our 66th season until January of 2021."

The performing art theater at 154 W. Chicago St. in Valparaiso had hoped to come back this fall, but is waiting until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 174,000 Americans thus far.

"We were hoping to reopen this fall and were prepared to follow the guidance of local and national governments, going above and beyond sanitary standards for the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, and staff. Despite our efforts to continue operations, we have decided against reopening our doors," the Chicago Street Theatre said in an announcement. "In the meantime, we will be taking this time to repair and update our historic building."

The theater, which has staged plays like "MacBeth," "Evil Dead the Musical," and "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," postponed "Heathers: The Musical" in May after a cast member was diagnosed with COVID-19. It will be staged as part of the 66th season.