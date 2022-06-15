Chicago Street Theatre to stage 'Stop Kiss' in honor of Pride Month

Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso will stage "Stop Kiss" in honor of Pride Month.

The theater at 154 W. Chicago St. postponed the play twice because of coronavirus but will now start a two-week-long production at the Edith Wood Studio Theatre on Thursday. It's recommended for mature audiences because of adult language.

Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano and Tyler Mills directed the play by Diane Son that Variety described as “a poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably."

It follows the romance of Callie and Sara until their first kiss prompts a violent attack that forever changed their lives.

“There’s so much that is vital and exciting about 'Stop Kiss'…you want to embrace this young author and cheer her on to other works…the writing on display here is funny and credible…you also will be charmed by its heartfelt characters and up-to-the-minute humor," the New York Daily News said in its review.

The play's original run at the Public Theatre in New York got extended three times due to its popularity. It won widespread critical acclaim.

“We are amazed how fast we have come to trust this new playwright, Diana Son. We depend upon her to respect the integrity of her unusually real, complicated female characters, and, in turn, her very smart and engaging new play,” Newsday said in its review.

The play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday and Thursday, June 23, and at 8 p.m. this Friday, this Saturday and Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 26. Matinee performances will take place at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, June 26.

“Something as thought-provoking and ultimately moving as 'Stop Kiss' is a joy to experience," the Star-Ledger said in its review.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $20 for seniors, students under 21 years old and the military. Advance purchases are recommended because the Edith Wood Studio Theatre has limited seating.

For more information, visit chicagostreet.org or call 219-464-1636 ext.1.

