Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl to take place on Independent Bookstore Day

Independent Bookstore Day, which falls on Saturday, is an annual celebration of local indie bookstores.

More than two dozen independent bookstores across greater Chicagoland will host the Chicagloland Bookstore Crawl Saturday. The third annual event challenges people to visit more than 10 stores in a single day.

Those who visit 10 stores Saturday will get 10% off at all participating bookstores for an entire year and those who visit 15 will get 15% off for a year.

People can quality by taking photos at each store, posting them on social media with the hashtag #ChiLoveBooks and showing the photos to a clerk at the last bookstore to verify the visits.

Participating stores include 57th Street Books, 826CHI, Abraham Lincoln Book Shop, Inc., Afterwords Bookstore, Anderson's Bookshop Downer's Grove, Anderson's Bookshop - Naperville, The Book Bin Northbrook, The Book Cellar, The Book Stall in Winnetka, The Book Table in Oak Park, Booked in Evanston, Bookends & Beginnings in Evanston, Bookies Beverly, Bookies Homewood, The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn, Bucket O' Blood Books & Records, Centuries & Sleuths, City Lit Books, Da Book Joint, Exile in Bookville, Lake Forest Bookstore, Madison Street Books, Newberry Bookshop, Open Books Pilsen, Open Books West Loop, Page 1 Books in Evanston, Pilsen Community Books, Powells Books Chicago, Prairie Path Books, Quimby's Bookstore, Roscoe Books, Sandmeyer's Bookstore, Semicolon Bookstore and Gallery, Seminary Co-Op, Town House Books & Cafe, Unabridged Bookstore, Uncharted Books, Volumes Bookcafe Wicker Park, Volumes Bookcafe Gold Coast, Wicker Park Secret Agent Supply Company and Women & Children First.

The Chicago Literary Hall of Fame also will host a free Zoom event from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday. Author Billy Lombardo will provide a roundup of participoating stores with the help of live correspondents like Beth Doyle, Jarrett Neal, and YA author Riley Redgate.

Interviewees will include Third Coast's Terry Gant, Volumes' Rebecca George and AfriWare's Nzingha Nommo, who will take about giveaways, activities throughout the day and items exclusively available on Indpenedent Bookstore Day.

For more informaiton, visit chicagoliteraryhof.org or www.chilovebooks.com.

