Honors for ChicagoLand Popcorn

In their four years in business, Dwayne and Mogda Walker have racked up some impressive achievements:

Partnered with numerous nonprofits, community support organizations and other small businesses

Supplied custom popcorn bars and favors for events including weddings, quinceaneras, baby showers, graduations, and corporate functions

Provided fundraising for schools, foundations, churches, park districts, sports teams, and dance studios

Seen their “Frequent Popper” loyalty program grow to more than 35,000 participants

Served as title sponsor of the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival since 2014

Featured on WBBM News Radio 780 “Made in Chicago” segment

Won the 2014 EDGE Award from the Small Business Administration and Indiana Small Business Development Center

Received the 2015 Entrepreneurial Success Award from Purdue University Northwest

Named 2015 Attraction of the Year by the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority

Selected 2015 Business of The Year by the Hobart Chamber of Commerce

Featured in The Wedding Mag, The Times of Northwest Indiana IN Business Magazine and other publications

Inducted into the Society of Innovators, Northwest Indiana, in 2016

Awarded Best of the Knot Magazine 2018

Voted Best Minority Owned Business 2018 by Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Made the Network Magazine’s list of shops having the best flavors and was featured in their Popcorn issue

In addition, Dwayne received his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and his MBA from Purdue University Northwest, and he serves on the advisory board for the Purdue Northwest’s College of Business.