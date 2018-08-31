ChicagoLand Popcorn is enjoying its fifth year as the title sponsor for the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival, Sept. 8, in downtown Valparaiso.
“The way it happened, we became the title sponsor before our first store opened,” Walker says. “So, we have been in business for a little less than four years, but the Popcorn Fest title sponsor for five.”
ChicagoLand Popcorn, with locations in Merrillville and St. John, took over as title sponsor for the fest in 2014, after the parent company of Orville Redenbacher withdrew at the last minute.
“We were mulling over information on how to be a vendor when Valparaiso Events called with the opportunity and I thought, ‘Is this a crank call?’ ” Walker says. “I originally said no, and that night had an epiphany and worked out details for the deal. We were the title sponsor before we opened the store.”
Being the title sponsor has led the Walkers into other fun-filled activities, including riding on a float in the annual parade branded with the company's name and selling their delicious gourmet popcorn at three booths, including the Main Tent.
“We were very blessed to have the popcorn fest come to us right at the time we were getting ready to open our popcorn business,” says Walker. “Divine intervention is much more than a cliché.
“We’ve had tremendous exposure and a lot of press. In fact, a bus came in the first day we opened,” he says. “We regularly have people walking up to us and thanking us for taking over at the last minute.”
Things are poppin' at ChicagoLand Popcorn. In a little more than four years, the Walkers have added a second shop in St. John and plan to significantly expand their original location in Merrillville.
“Our Merrillville location is on four acres on U.S. 30,” Walker says. “We’re going to more than double the original size to make room for additional flavors and to significantly increase our production capabilities.”
Since ‘Say it with Flavor’ is ChicagoLand’s motto, it's important to have room to make all those incredible flavors. The “popcorn flavor superstore” now offers more than 250 seasonal flavors at its location right across from Albanese Confectionery as well as online. The flavors range from sweet including banana and butterscotch to salty including pizza and BBQ.
The ChicagoLand Popcorn parade, the 40th annual at the fest, steps off at 10 a.m. Sept. 8.