Chicago's architecture takes the spotlight in First Lady cruises

For those interested in boat tours and great scenery, Chicago's First Lady Cruises has the perfect option for enjoying time outdoors along the Chicago River.
The Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady offers its boat tours along river from spring to fall.
Booking a ride on the cruise will allow passengers to get an ideal view of Chicago's skyscrapers and other famous Windy City buildings while hearing history and lore about the city from experts from the architecture foundation.
"All of our vessels have been custom designed," said Holly Agra, co-owner of Chicago's First Lady Cruises and Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline.
Agra said they've received positive feedback through the years about the architecture cruises. She said people are ready and willing to get on the boats again to enjoy a cruise. And she's happy to see enthusiastic cruisers especially after the last year everyone was dealing with the pandemic.
"A year ago, many of us weren't working ... we were devastated," Agra said. Once the city started opening, she said that provided so much more hope, She said the cruise company started to operate at greater capacity in June.
About the passengers, Agra said a great deal are "residents of Chicago and many come from Indiana, Wisconsin" and other locales.
During a recent architecture cruise, passengers learned assorted facts about buildings from Marina City to Willis Tower, The Wrigley Building, Merchandise Mart, Civic Opera House and others.
Agra said she's grateful for the partnership with the Chicago Architecture Center on the cruises. She said docents from the CAC, who are knowledgeable about Chicago's history and its iconic buildings, lead the river cruises. As they provide interesting tidbits about the buildings on the tour many also pepper their presentations with humor.
While cruising along the river on Chicago's First Lady, guests may choose to sit indoors or outdoors. For those who'd like a beverage, there's a full service bar stocked with snacks on the vessel.
Tickets start at $48.18. Boats are boarded at Chicago's Riverwalk, at 112 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago, right across the street from the architecture center. People taking an architecture cruise may also pay $5 extra to tour the Center, built in 2018, at its new location near the river. There are day and evening architecture tours.
FYI: To learn more about Chicago's First Lady Cruises, visit cruisechicago.com.