Chicago's architecture takes the spotlight in First Lady cruises

For those interested in boat tours and great scenery, Chicago's First Lady Cruises has the perfect option for enjoying time outdoors along the Chicago River.

The Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady offers its boat tours along The Chicago River from spring to fall.

Booking a ride on the cruise will allow passengers to get an ideal view of Chicago's skyscrapers and other famous Windy City buildings while hearing history and lore about the city from experts from The Chicago Architecture Foundation.

"All of our vessels have been custom designed," said Holly Agra, co-owner of Chicago's First Lady Cruises and Mercury Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline.

Agra said they've received positive feedback through the years about their architecture cruises. She said people are ready and willing to get on the boats again to enjoy a cruise. And she's happy to see enthusiastic cruisers especially after the past year everyone was dealing with the pandemic.

"A year ago, many of us weren't working ... we were devastated," Agra said. Once the city started opening, she said that provided so much more hope, She said the cruise company started to operate at greater capacity this month as well.