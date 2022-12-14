 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago's Thanksgiving parade featured NWI entertainers

The recent 88th annual Thanksgiving parade in Chicago highlighted performances by various entertainers from the Region.

Among performance groups starring in this year’s parade were Merrillville High School Band; Bishop Noll Institute’s Marching Band from Hammond; Ray of Hope Riders of Lowell; Ballet Folklorico Yolotzin of East Chicago and Michigan City Soul Steppers Drill Team from Michigan City.

Celebrity co-hosts for the parade were Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

Among other entertainment groups featured were American Blues Theater, Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, Cirque Experience, country artist Donnie Lee Strickland, Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline, Danza Azteca Xochitl-Quetzal, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Huaxing Arts Group, Music Theater Works, Renacer Boliviano and others.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

