Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant in Chicago will celebrate the 170th birthday of Chief Francis O'Neill on Aug. 28.
The pub, located at 3471 N. Elston Ave., will also debut the pub's Badge of Honor Beer. On Aug. 28, there will be complimentary beer tastings between 6 and 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a performance by Cuig, a five-person Irish band.
Chief O'Neill's Badge of Honor Beer, a Golden Ale with pineapple and citrus character from Denali hops, is an exclusive in-house beer. The beer was created in honor of men and women who are part of the police force.
Chief Francis O'Neill became a Chicago police officer in 1873 and served as the city's Chief of Police from 1901 to 1905. O'Neill was also known for gathering and publishing the largest collection of Irish music ever assembled.
Tickets for the Aug. 28 celebration at Chief O'Neill's are $20 per person. Call 773-583-3066 for more information.