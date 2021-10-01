'Children of Steel' short story contest seeking stories about mill town life

Author and University of Arizona lecturer Gloria McMillan has been working to put together a "Children of Steel" book, an anthology of stories about life in steel mill towns.
The East Chicago native is now sponsoring a short story contest. The winner will get a cash prize and see their work published in a book.
She aspires to get more representation of the working class and industrial towns in literature.
"For a long time different racial groups and women were ignored," she said. "It's harder to put your finger on it but class issues are often ignored. People who grew up a certain way are represented in literature and working-class people largely aren't. We can't change that because there's a bicoastal entertainment and publishing industry. There's a lot of people in the middle of the country who are working class and not LA, New York and Chicago writers."
The hope of the contest is to celebrate industrial towns and life there.
She is accepting submissions of fiction between 4,500 words and 9,500 words on life in steel mill towns.
"Eligible are all who were born and raised in or who lived in a steel mill town," she said. "The story need not be about steel mills or working in them, but steel mills should be mentioned at least in passing."
There's no entry fee.
The contest's judges include McMillian, Indiana University Northwest English professor Garin Cycholl, fiction writer Karen Pearson, high school English teacher Justine Rumas and nonprofit leader Joan Marks.
"When you live in a steel mill town, there's a lack of media representation and invisibility," McMillian said. "People from the rest of the country don't understand what Gary has gone through and the deindustrialization as it's a media-avoidance zone. There are all these changes, but it's unknown to a lot of people. You don't see a lot of stories about or representation of industrial areas."
The winner will get a $1,000 prize and inclusion in the "Children of Steel" book. Submissions are due by Nov. 1.
It's open to writers 21 years old and up who will retain rights to their creative work after publication. Submissions should be blind and submitted via Microsoft word with 12 point Times New Roman, 1-inch margins and a single-spaced format.
"We're interested in working-class literature," she said. "We want frontline stories of what it's like living in mill towns like Gary and East Chicago."
One submission is allowed per writer.
To submit, email a story to scifi200111@gmail.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
'COVID has really changed the restaurant business'
'Affordable Mexican food'
Coming in 2023
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; …