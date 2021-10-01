'Children of Steel' short story contest seeking stories about mill town life

Author and University of Arizona lecturer Gloria McMillan has been working to put together a "Children of Steel" book, an anthology of stories about life in steel mill towns.

The East Chicago native is now sponsoring a short story contest. The winner will get a cash prize and see their work published in a book.

She aspires to get more representation of the working class and industrial towns in literature.

"For a long time different racial groups and women were ignored," she said. "It's harder to put your finger on it but class issues are often ignored. People who grew up a certain way are represented in literature and working-class people largely aren't. We can't change that because there's a bicoastal entertainment and publishing industry. There's a lot of people in the middle of the country who are working class and not LA, New York and Chicago writers."

The hope of the contest is to celebrate industrial towns and life there.

She is accepting submissions of fiction between 4,500 words and 9,500 words on life in steel mill towns.