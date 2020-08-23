 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center
urgent

Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center

The Chesterton Art Center will restart children's art classes in September.

 Provided

The Chesterton Art Center relaunches its popular children's art classes in September.

Artist and instructor Jennifer Aitchison will offer monthly classes throughout the school year through Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in more than 800,000 deaths worldwide. Arts education classes for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school and high school ages will be offered virtually and later on-site if deemed safe to do so.

Students study a major art movement each month and learn skills and techniques like painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, and paper arts, with all classes including at least some drawing. 

Materials can be picked up in advance between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 outside the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton. The tuition costs $90 for elementary through high school students, or $70 for members, and $75 for preschool and kindergarten students, or $55 for members.

The children's art classes at the Chesterton Art Center begin Sept. 8, and students must register and pay before then.

For more information, visit www.chestertonart.com or call 219-926-4711. 

Joseph S. Pete — My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts