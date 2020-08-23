Children's art classes resume at Chesterton Art Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chesterton Art Center relaunches its popular children's art classes in September.

Artist and instructor Jennifer Aitchison will offer monthly classes throughout the school year through Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic that's resulted in more than 800,000 deaths worldwide. Arts education classes for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school and high school ages will be offered virtually and later on-site if deemed safe to do so.

Students study a major art movement each month and learn skills and techniques like painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, and paper arts, with all classes including at least some drawing.

Materials can be picked up in advance between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 outside the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton. The tuition costs $90 for elementary through high school students, or $70 for members, and $75 for preschool and kindergarten students, or $55 for members.

The children's art classes at the Chesterton Art Center begin Sept. 8, and students must register and pay before then.

For more information, visit www.chestertonart.com or call 219-926-4711.