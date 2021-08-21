Child's play: Immersive exhibit lets visitors be kids again

The various rooms are filled with bold colors, large objects and plenty of spots to take pictures.

Davis said, although the installations overall have a '90s to 2000s influence, all the room installations feature something that almost everyone "can connect and relate to."

Many of the rooms are similar to the other exhibits featured in the Canadian installation but Davis said there have been new additions for Chicago.

For instance, in the Recess room, which is fashioned like a playground, a mural on the wall depicts the Chicago skyline. "In every city we go to the installation will change slightly," Davis said.

Among rooms guests can enjoy are Slinky Spring, made up of more than 2,000 Slinkys; Fuzzy Fix, where one can chill out amidst decor that appears to jump right out of the '70s; Bubble Trouble, featuring large floating balls; Pool Paradise, featuring a pool filled with balls that one can jump into if they'd like; and Wandering Wheels, a room made to look like a school bus.

As guests walk through the exhibit, a musical soundtrack featuring songs by '90s and other contemporary musical artists are played.