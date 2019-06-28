Chronic Flannel, Indika Reggae and Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones will kick off the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series of free concerts at Founders Square Park.
The first show will take place between 3:30-10 p.m. July 7 at the Indiana American Water Company Pavilion at Founders Square Park in downtown Portage.
"Chronic Flannel delivers the hottest hip-hop, R&B, rock, reggae, funk, pop, and country music to fan-filled audiences across NW Indiana and the Chicagoland area," the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series Committee said in a press release. "The band features John Hendricks, lead vocalist and MC; Eric 'Bernie King' Lester, guitar and vocals; Kyle Strbiak, bass and vocals; and Ken Shield, drums and vocals, with each band member adding to the mix a musical background of wide-ranging influences, experiences and study. Bringing to life an incredible range of music genres, a typical Chronic Flannel concert covers songs originally recorded by Pearl Jam, Snoop Dogg, Bell Biv DeVoe, Neil Diamond, Zac Brown Band and many more."
Indika Reggae plays covers of Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder and Eagles and various Caribbean acts. The reggae band is lead by Jamaican-born Courtney Panton, who plays bass.
"By combining our individual experiences, we have a unique style in terms of the types of music we play," Panton said. "It's high-energy reggae. We like to keep people dancing. It's a party atmosphere."
Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones has toured Europe and played at venues like Navy Pier, the United Center and the Sears Tower.
"Formed in 2000 by veteran vocalist Rick Lindy, whose powerful voice has been described as being 'as big as Texas,' this super-charged popular band performs classic rock and retro rock, playing rock and roll hits of the 1950's, '60s, and '70s, as well as performing surf, rock-a-billy and original songs," the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series Committee said in a press release.
People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. They can bring picnic baskets, and food will be available for purchase at Da Portable Rican and Fresh Express Burgers. There will also be a wine and beer tent.
Free outdoor concerts also are scheduled 3:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 4 and Sept 1.
People are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food or paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter.
For more information, visit portagemusic.com.