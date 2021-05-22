'Cinderella' performance of Indiana Ballet Theatre to take place at historic Whiting movie palace

The historic Hoosier Theatre movie palace has gone dark for most of the coronavirus pandemic but will come alive with a performance of the Indiana Ballet Theatre this weekend.

Indiana Ballet Theatre's classic favorite "Cinderella" comes to the historic Hoosier Theatre at 1335 119th St. in downtown Whiting.

Its final three performances of "Cinderella" will take place today and Sunday. The show features a cast of 76 who have missed doing performances over the last year.

The Indiana Ballet Theatre's "Cinderella" has been performed at sold-out venues at Crown Point’s Hall of Justice and Munster’s Centennial Park Ballroom.

“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to perform at such amazing venues,” said Amanda Tuohy, IBT associate artistic director. “We were in the heart of our lovely hometown (Crown Point) and loved the beautiful scenic ballroom surrounded by a lake in Munster, and especially for the dancers...a historic, live theater."

Safety guidelines have been followed during the pandemic, including masks, social distancing and only about half the normal cast size.