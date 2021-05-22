'Cinderella' performance of Indiana Ballet Theatre to take place at historic Whiting movie palace

The historic Hoosier Theatre movie palace has gone dark for most of the coronavirus pandemic but will come alive with a performance of the Indiana Ballet Theatre this weekend.
Indiana Ballet Theatre's classic favorite "Cinderella" comes to the historic Hoosier Theatre at 1335 119th St. in downtown Whiting.
Its final three performances of "Cinderella" will take place today and Sunday. The show features a cast of 76 who have missed doing performances over the last year.
The Indiana Ballet Theatre's "Cinderella" has been performed at sold-out venues at Crown Point’s Hall of Justice and Munster’s Centennial Park Ballroom.
“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to perform at such amazing venues,” said Amanda Tuohy, IBT associate artistic director. “We were in the heart of our lovely hometown (Crown Point) and loved the beautiful scenic ballroom surrounded by a lake in Munster, and especially for the dancers...a historic, live theater."
Safety guidelines have been followed during the pandemic, including masks, social distancing and only about half the normal cast size.
"Cinderella was IBT's first full-length ballet, with their first performance at Merrillville’s former Star Plaza Theatre, more than 20 years ago," the Indiana Ballet Theatre said in a press release. "Set in the 13th Century, with period costuming, 'Cinderella' delivers a most delightful pantomime ballet for the entire family. The production is full of humor and romance as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches guided by her Fairy Godmother. From grade schoolers to adults, 'Cinderella' touts a cast of pre-professional and professional dancers, including Zane Winders from Oklahoma City Ballet, as Prince Charming. Complete with wonderfully spirited costumes, and an array of magical moments, the cast's talent and dedication bring this mesmerizing production to life."
The show will take place at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. today and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit ibtnw.org/events or call 219.755.4444.