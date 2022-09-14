Cinemark at Valparaiso to celebrate Batman Day with movie marathon

But if you can't watch yourself, watch Batman.
Cinemark will be celebrating the caped crusader, the world's greatest detective and the cowled superhero whose origin story has been told a million times on Batman Day Saturday at multiplexes all over the country, including Cinemark at Valparaiso.
The movie theater at 700 Porter's Vale Blvd in Valparaiso will screen three classic Batman movies on Saturday.
It will screen "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" from 1993 at 2:15 p.m., director Tim Burton's "Batman" from 1989 at 4:30 p.m. and Burton's "Batman Returns" at 7:25 p.m.
The chain is sending up a bat signal and encouraging Batman fans to come out in cosplay to "enjoy a full day of fighting crime, serving justice and celebrating everyone’s favorite caped crusader."
- Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
- Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
- Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
- Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
- Region football game suspended after threat of violence
- 2 wounded in shootout charged with murder in alleged gun sale gone bad
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
- Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
- Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
- Hotel receives final approval from commission
- WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville
- Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
- Munster police seeking suspect in smash and grab
- Prep football scoreboard for Week 4
- Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
Tickets are $7.50 for the matinee showing and $10.25 for the latest screenings.
For more information or tickets, visit Cinemark.com/batmanday.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!