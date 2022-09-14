Cinemark at Valparaiso to celebrate Batman Day with movie marathon

Watch yourself.

But if you can't watch yourself, watch Batman.

Cinemark will be celebrating the caped crusader, the world's greatest detective and the cowled superhero whose origin story has been told a million times on Batman Day Saturday at multiplexes all over the country, including Cinemark at Valparaiso.

The movie theater at 700 Porter's Vale Blvd in Valparaiso will screen three classic Batman movies on Saturday.

It will screen "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" from 1993 at 2:15 p.m., director Tim Burton's "Batman" from 1989 at 4:30 p.m. and Burton's "Batman Returns" at 7:25 p.m.

The chain is sending up a bat signal and encouraging Batman fans to come out in cosplay to "enjoy a full day of fighting crime, serving justice and celebrating everyone’s favorite caped crusader."

Tickets are $7.50 for the matinee showing and $10.25 for the latest screenings.

For more information or tickets, visit Cinemark.com/batmanday.