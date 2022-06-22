City of LaPorte Historical Coloring Book out now

A newly published coloring book illustrates LaPorte history.

The recently published "City of LaPorte Historical Coloring Book" is now available at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Ste. 1

"The booklet includes 21 historical articles by LaPorte County Historian Bruce Johnson and drawings by local artist Peggy Michaels," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Interim Director Danielle Adams said. "Almost 500 copies have been distributed to third grade classrooms in all of LaPorte's elementary schools to be used as part of the curriculum on local history. The coloring books were provided to the schools with the financial help of a Historic Preservation Grant from Indiana Landmarks, Indiana Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and 14 local businesses and other donors."

The books are available for $5 in the history museum's gift shop.

"The 'City of LaPorte Historical Coloring Book' was a project of the City of LaPorte and the Historical Preservation Commission," Adams said. "The books are for sale for $5 each and are filled with beautiful drawings and fascinating facts for all ages."

The three-story museum chronicles LaPorte County history. It has exhibits like the Kesling Automobile Collection of more than 30 vintage cars, the W.A. Jones Collection of more than 850 weapons, period rooms letting guests step back in time and the Belle Gunness Exhibit that includes transcripts of the coroner's inquisitions into the body recovered at the infamous serial killer's farm.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit https://laportecountyhistory.org.

