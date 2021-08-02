'Classic Restaurants of the Region' author to appear at Miles Books

The author of a new book about Northwest Indiana's restaurants will appear at Miles Books in downtown Highland next month.

Author Jane Ammeson will sign copies of her latest book "Classic Restaurants of the Region" from 11:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 21. Ammeson, who writes for The Times of Northwest Indiana, has written a number of books such as "A Jazz Age Murder in Northwest Indiana," "Lincoln Road Trip," "Hauntings of the Underground Railroad," "Femme Fatale," "East Chicago," and "Brown County."

The History Press will publish "Classic Restaurants of the Region" on August 9.

"A wonderful diversity of flavors has defined Northwest Indiana as a dining destination from its earliest days to the present. The pan-fried fish of Teibel's, open for almost a century, carries on the tradition of perch palaces like the now lost Phil Smidt's," the publisher said in a news release. "Pierogis have been a staple at the Cavalier for decades. So great was the demand for frogs legs that the venerable Vogel's raised its own at a small lake nearby. The same dish has remained on the menu at the Town Club since opening in 1947. Serving Northwest Indiana-style, crisped-edge hamburgers, Miner-Dunn and Schoop's both survived the onslaught of fast-food chains and continue on today. Local author Jane Simon Ammeson leads a tasty tour of historic Region restaurants."