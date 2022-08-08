 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Climate Follies’ play to explore climate change issue

A nature vending machine at the "Nature Lovers" exhibit at South Shore Arts is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

South Shore Arts will stage the new play “Climate Follies,” which it describes as “a comedy about the unfunniest thing ever, the climate crisis.”

The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Gallery at South Shore Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

“‘Climate Follies,’ a new play written by Jim Poyser, consists of over a dozen short plays that explore aspects of our unraveling climate system and the human response,” South Shore Arts said in a press release. “The program is presented as a staged reading by audience members participating in any one of the 12 selected works that make up Climate Follies.”

It will be directed by John Green, a professor in the Theatre Department at Columbia College Chicago. Green teaches stage directing and is co-director of the graduate program in European Devised Performance Practice.

People are also reading…

Green and the playwright, who is the executive director of Earth Charter Indiana in Indianapolis and a longtime managing editor of Nuvo Newsweekly, will both be in attendance. They will participate in a question and answer session with the audience during the performance.

“Members of the audience can sit back and enjoy the show or choose to participate in presenting the pieces, creating an event during which everyone in attendance can determine the extent and quality of their involvement,” South Shore Arts said in a press release.

Attendees also can check out the exhibit “Nature Lovers,” which showcases work from artists like Corey Hagelberg and Tony Fitzpatrick.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

