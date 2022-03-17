Clint Black brewed up new company during pandemic

Music fans are familiar with Clint Black as a country entertainer and musician but many may not know he's now a coffee entrepreneur.

Clint Black Cowboy Coffee debuted in 2020 during the pandemic.

"I really love coffee," Black said during a recent telephone interview in advance of his March 18 concert at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. "A friend of mine would always tell me I had the perfect name for the coffee business. We'd always laugh about that."

During the pandemic, Black said he found himself with a lot of time on his hands and being a person who likes to stay busy he decided to explore the coffee business idea further.

So the musician started Clint Black Cowboy Coffee. "I was able to keep testing the roasts and getting just what I wanted," he said.

In the Cowboy Coffee line, fans will find Medium and Dark Roasts in whole bean, ground and K-Cups.

Black said he's long been a fan of coffee and learned a lot recently through the years from his good friend who was versed in coffee.

"I learned all about coffee from him. He's been in the coffee business for years," he said.

As a matter of fact, Black said he'd often order coffee from his friend to give as Christmas gifts for family and friends.

"When we decided to do this, I had to find the right roaster for me. I went and spent some time with them and learned about how they do it, where they get the beans and the finer points of roasting."

Black said because he loves coffee so much, he can pretty much drink any type and enjoy it but he has his preferences. "I don't really like the bitter stuff," he said.

When customers order coffee from Black's company, he said they can be assured that the coffee was roasted within the last two to three weeks.

The musician, who is married to actress Lisa Hartman, said he also enjoys cooking and sharing meals with family and friends. The couple are the parents of daughter Lily. Black, his wife and daughter Lily recently finished the "Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour" prior to him beginning this solo tour with his band.

When it comes to cooking, Black enjoys making spaghetti sauce as well as BBQ boneless chicken breasts and thighs. He said he's also known for making big breakfasts.

"I learned to make spaghetti sauce from scratch," he said. Black makes a Sicilian Sauce that he learned from his mother. "We're Sicilian on my mom's side. That's what I grew up on," he said about the sauce or "gravy."

What's his key to a great gravy?

"The secret to the best pasta sauce is green bell pepper," he said. Black cooks the green bell pepper for a "long, long time" so all the flavors blend or have the chance "to be joined." He also experiments with different meats for his sauce.

Asked about his favorite dessert with coffee, Black said his choice would be "banana bread or some kind of muffin."

To learn more about Black's coffee, visit clintblackcoffee.com.

FYI: An Evening with Clint Black will be performed March 18 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Tickets are $49.50 to $84.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

