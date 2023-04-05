Stand-up comedian Bret Ernst will perform at the Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart this weekend.

Ernst, who plays Louie Larusso Jr. on "Cobra Kai" on Netfilx, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart.

He's been on HBO, Comedy Central and "Chelsea Lately."

The New Jersey native played college football and got in trouble so much at Plantation High School in South Florida that his first YouTube comedy special was called "Principal's Office." He decided to pursue standup comedy after seeing Eddie Murphy's special "Delirious."

He paid his dues, at times living in his car while showering at a gym. He gained national attention in 2005 when he was featured on Vince Vaughn’s “Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days and 30 Nights- Hollywood to the Heartland." He went on to appear on MTV's "Wrestling Society X," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Weeds" and Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand."

He's done specials for Comedy Central and debuted in the I-Tunes Top 10 with his comedy album "American Comic." His free specials on YouTube have garnered millions of views.

Ernst has performed internationally, including in venues like the LA Comedy Club at the Stratosphere in Vegas.

“Bret Ernst is the best as they come in stand-up. He talks to you from the stage like you’re his best friend. He’s one of the most underrated comics in the industry. I’ve seen him so many times and he never disappoints. I’m laughing the full hour,” said Susana Rodriguez with TalkativeChic Comedy.

Tickets start at $25.

For more information or tickets, visit brickartlive.com.