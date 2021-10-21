'Coco ' author to appear at Purdue Northwest

"Coco: The Deluxe Junior Novelization" author Angela Cervantes will appear at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond as part of its Día de los Muertos celebration.

Cervantes, who wrote the novelization of the hit Pixar movie, will appear at Purdue Northwest's Hammond and Westville campuses on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. She also will visit K-12 students in Hammond, LaPorte, Michigan City and Valparaiso schools.

She will discuss a wide variety of subjects, including her college experience, her Mexican heritage and how she became a children's book author. She also will dispense career advice.

"Cervantes is a celebrated children’s book author, having penned six books, including the derivative work accompanying the hit Pixar production 'Coco,'" Purdue Northwest said in a press release. "The story follows Miguel, a young Mexican boy interested in music, who is transported to the Land of the Dead during the Día de los Muertos holiday. There he tries to unravel the mystery of his family’s forbiddance of music in their home."

Purdue Northwest also plans to host a Día de los Muertos celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Alumni Hall at the Student Union and Library at the Hammond campus.