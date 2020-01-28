Coelho deletes children's book co-written with Kobe Bryant

“Kobe was always very concerned about making a book that was a positive example for children, especially those coming from humble beginnings,” Coelho said.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, along with seven others. Bryant has three other daughters.

The book project was very casual. After not communicating for several months, Bryant sent a message to Coelho in August, saying “Let's right that book together.” He then texted the correct spelling of “write."

“It went from there. Little by little we were going ahead,” Coelho said. He did not reveal how many pages had been written or whether the book already had a title.

Bryant's Granity Studios published middle grade and young adult novels. It also put out the player's autobiography, “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," released in 2018.

“I saw him enough times to assure he had much more than sports on his mind, it wasn't all about competition," Coelho said. “His tragic death has shown already how he was important to the world, not only to the United States. We will discuss his legacy for many years, much beyond sport."

