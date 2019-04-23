CoJack and DJ ALO bring LoCo collaboration to 18th Street brewpub

The Southeast Side Chicago rapper CoJack and the veteran Chicago DJ and producer DJ ALO will bring their new LoCo collaboration to 18th Street Brewery Friday.
The craft brewery at 5417 Oakley Ave in downtown Hammond, recently named the best brewpub in the country by USA Today, will host a hip hop night featuring LoCo, The Dread, Who's Revolution, Highest Low and Nate Gramz. The show will take place between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. Friday, with no cover.
CoJack has released the studio album "Ups & Downs," opened for Common, and filmed music videos with several South Side landmarks, including Pudgy's Pizza & Sandwiches, the South Shore Line train station in Hegewisch, and the pier at Calumet Park.
CoJack and DJ ALO have collaborated for years and are recording an album together under the banner of LoCo.
"All DJ Alo’s beats, all Cojack’s rhymes, with a fun and interesting mix of music and lyrics," 18th Street Brewpub said on its Facebook page. "The album isn’t released yet, but this will be a show previewing a lot of the new project."
Other acts include The Dread and the five-member Who's Revolution collective with members in Indiana, Illinois and Arizona and a sound "rooted in the core of urban culture and the fundamentals of hip hop."
"Hailing from Chicago and Aurora, Illinois, the hip hop duo Highest Low integrates their high energy, catchy and captivating lyrics with infectious beats. Highest Low members Just Wise and Cruz Ocho describe their music as golden era hip hop influenced with a modern feel," 18th Street said in an event announcement. "Nate Gramz is a young emcee born and raised in Chicago. He started doing music when He was 16 years old in friends’ basements, struggling throughout his life staying in shelters with his mom and little brother, never having a real relationship with his father, but positive influences in his life inspired him to make music. After years of practicing and improving his craft he is now in his early twenties making a name for himself as a high energy performer, and always working to make his next track better than the last. No short cuts, just hard work and a love for the music."
For more information, call 219- 803-0820 or visit 18thstreetbrewery.com