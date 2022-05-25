Collective Soul to play Hard Rock Casino

The 1990s alternative rock act Collective Soul will play a show at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana this summer.

The rock band known for hits like "Shine," "December" and "The World I Know" will perform at 6 p.m. on July 15 at the casino at 5400 W. 29th St. in Gary.

"Georgia-bred rockers Collective Soul achieved commercial success in the mid-1990s," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The special sonic elixir that fuels Collective Soul’s continued success story is a straightforward one: a profound mixture of insightful songwriting and impeccable band chemistry. The band’s line-up features Ed Roland on vocals and guitar; Dean Roland, rhythm guitar, Jesse Triplett, lead guitar and background vocals, Will Turpin, bass and background vocals, and Johnny Rabb, drums and background vocals."

Switchfoot, an alternative rock band from San Diego that's been active since the 1990s, will serve as the opening act.

"Through their unique blend of the emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of alternative rock, Switchfoot has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band consists of John Foreman on vocals and guitar, Tim Foreman on bass, Jerome Fontamillas on keys and guitar and Chad Butler on drums. Switchfoot has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their 12 studio albums, including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough 'The Beautiful Letdown' and 2009’s Grammy Award-winning 'Hello Hurricane,' and has racked up a string of alternative radio hit singles."

Tickets are $52.50 and are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

