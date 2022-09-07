 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Columnist and author Philip Potempa to perform 'Once Upon a Farm' one-man show

Philip Potempa is pictured.

 Provided

Theater is returning to the Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Columnist and author Philip Potempa wrote, is directing and will perform the one-man show "Once Upon a Farm: A Story, a Family, a Tradition" in the venue at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster from Sept. 14-18. It's a multi-media depiction of his Northwest Indiana family farm that will include music, video and photos "to delight and engage with humor, passion, and life’s lessons."

Potempa has written extensively about his family's century-old farm, documenting it in newspaper columns and several published books over the years. He turned "From the Farm" into a cooking stage show at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville in 2007. 

Since the Star Plaza closed, he's entertained audiences with "From the Farm" at the Theatre at the Center in Munster. He's now turned it into a one-man show, the first act of which chronicles his grandparents' arrival from Poland and how they raised nine children during the Great Depression, moving from city life in Chicago to farm fields in a rural corner of Northwest Indiana.

“I always thought a one-man stage play or show, with less emphasis on the cooking and recipes aspect and more spotlight on family history using a dose of humor and storytelling, could be just as appetizing and amusing to audiences," he said.

After an intermission, the second act further documents his family story, including his own journey from cornfields to newspaper column writing.

Seven performances of the one-hour and 45-minute play, both matinees and evening shows, will take place. It's the first play at the Theatre at the Center in two and a half years. 

"Once Upon a Farm" will run at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, at 2 and 7 p.m.  Sept. 16 and 17 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets are $30 with a dinner theater option with a themed four-course farm-themed meal for an additional $25. It's all food from Potempa's cookbook “Back From the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime."

For more information, call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com

