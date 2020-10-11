EYE ON THE ARTS: A celebration of Barbara Meeker's art

South Shore Arts’ fall exhibit features a career retrospective of celebrated local artist and educator Barbara Meeker. The artist has graciously designated all sales of her artwork to benefit South Shore Arts and Hospice of the Calumet Area. Born in Peru, Indiana, Meeker’s mother saw an opportunity for her daughter to be an artist and encouraged her in that direction. Meeker taught art in the Hammond public schools from 1952-57, also teaching privately in her home. In 1965, Meeker joined the staff of Purdue University Northwest, where she taught as a professor in the Department of Architectural Technology for 25 years. At the time, she was the only artist on staff, and her students were almost all male engineers. Meeker built and coordinated an art gallery where she created a collection of artworks for the university and worked to create public art on campus.

Meeker began exhibiting in the South Shore Arts Salon Show when it was still held at Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond, winning numerous awards over the years. Meeker says that she isn’t a realist but more of an abstract painter of the landscapes of industry and dunes for which she is best known. Now retired, Meeker continues to mentor art students and inspire others to pursue careers in art. “Barbara M. Meeker: A Career Retrospective” is on view at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts through November 1, 2020. www.southshoreartsonline.org