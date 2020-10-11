EYE ON THE ARTS: A celebration of Barbara Meeker's art

South Shore Arts’ fall exhibit features a career retrospective of celebrated local artist and educator Barbara Meeker. The artist has graciously designated all sales of her artwork to benefit South Shore Arts and Hospice of the Calumet Area. Born in Peru, Indiana, Meeker’s mother saw an opportunity for her daughter to be an artist and encouraged her in that direction. Meeker taught art in the Hammond public schools from 1952-57, also teaching privately in her home. In 1965, Meeker joined the staff of Purdue University Northwest, where she taught as a professor in the Department of Architectural Technology for 25 years. At the time, she was the only artist on staff, and her students were almost all male engineers. Meeker built and coordinated an art gallery where she created a collection of artworks for the university and worked to create public art on campus.
Meeker began exhibiting in the South Shore Arts Salon Show when it was still held at Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond, winning numerous awards over the years. Meeker says that she isn’t a realist but more of an abstract painter of the landscapes of industry and dunes for which she is best known. Now retired, Meeker continues to mentor art students and inspire others to pursue careers in art. “Barbara M. Meeker: A Career Retrospective” is on view at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts through November 1, 2020. www.southshoreartsonline.org
Lakeshore Public Television signed onto the airwaves in November, 1987, as WYIN Channel 56, giving Northwest Indiana a televised broadcast voice. Nearly 31 years later, the station remains the sole televised source for local news, sports and weather, as well as information on cultural events and community issues. For at least half of its time on the air, Lakeshore PBS has partnered with South Shore Arts through “Eye on the Arts” interviews of arts providers in our region. The televised version has expanded significantly in recent years, evolving into a half-hour program showcasing a diverse range of local artists, organizations, events and stories that demonstrate the power of arts in people's lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of our lives. The series is produced by Tony Santucci, with additional segments produced by Justin Hill, Connor Burge and Rutch Johnson. We are so pleased to congratulate the station on its nomination for a 2020 Chicago/Midwest Emmy! www.lakeshorepbs.org
Highland Parks Department’s mission is to enrich and enhance the community by providing safe, welcoming, and sustainable parks, but they also offer a range of art workshops for children and adults. Trained instructors lead students step-by-step through the process in workshops such as Jr. Canvas Paint for ages 7-12 on October 15, Parent/Kid Canvas on October 22, and Canvas Paint, A Time to Gather on November 12. www.highlandparks.org/programs
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
