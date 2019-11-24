Grant Fitch makes a one-night only appearance in the Charles Dickens holiday classic on Saturday, November 30, 7pm, at 4th Street Theatre in Chesterton. An award-winning actor and professional storyteller, Fitch is now in his 21st year performing this timeless story. Even if you’re familiar with the many screen versions, Fitch includes scenes from the original novella rarely depicted on film. 219/926-5000 or www.4thstreetncca.com.
Merry Christmas George Bailey!
This version of the popular and familiar film story is a fully-staged radio play set as if in a radio studio in the 1940s. The battle for Bedford Falls, New York, is on as George Bailey combats the miserly Mr. Potter with the help of his family, friends and an angel named Clarence. All the familiar story elements are here, but the charming setting of a radio studio gives this performance a special edge. December 6 through 15 at the LaPorte Little Theatre Club. 219/362-5113 or www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
TUBACHRISTMAS
2019 is the 46th anniversary for TUBACHRISTMAS concerts, which are presented throughout the world. TUBACHRISTMAS was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas Day, 1902. The first TUBACHRISTMAS was conducted by Paul Lavalle in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, December 22, 1974. On December 8, over 50 musicians will take part in a local TUBACHRISTMAS presentation at Valparaiso University in the Chapel of the Resurrection. www.tubachristmas.com or 219/464-5454.
The Nutcracker
Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) will perform its 22nd annual edition of this 19th century classic in settings throughout Northwest Indiana this Christmas season. Composed in 1892 by Peter IIyich Tchaikovsky, “The Nutcracker” is a memorable ballet experience and treasured holiday tradition. Under the direction of Founding Artistic Director, Gloria Tuohy and Associate Artistic Director, Amanda Tuohy, the IBT production features a cast of over 100 dancers, ranging in ages from 4 to 74. Performance are December 6, 7 and 8 at Crown Point High School and December 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Indiana University Theatre Northwest. For tickets call 219/755-4444 or www.ibtnw.org
Northwest Indiana Symphony Holiday Pops
Get into the spirit of the season with this festive Holiday Pops concert. With a combination of traditional and contemporary holiday music, you’re sure to hear your fa-la-la favorites. Sing along with the Symphony Chorus to beloved carols. Plum Grove Strings and Crown Point High School Choir will also perform. The evening is a combination of secular and sacred music with everything from “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” to the spiritual, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Performances are December 11, 12 and 13 at Living Hope Church, Merrillville. 219/836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org