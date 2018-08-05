Chicago Street Theatre presents “The Actor’s Nightmare” and “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You” in repertory, Aug. 17 through Sept. 1. Having casually wandered onstage, George is informed that one of the actors has been in an accident and must be replaced immediately. No one is sure of what play is being performed but George (costumed as Hamlet) seems to find himself in the middle of a scene from “Private Lives,” surrounded by such luminaries as Sarah Siddons, Dame Ellen Terry and Henry Irving. Just in time for the play’s closing moments, George rises to the occasion and says the right lines, whereupon make-believe suddenly gives way to reality as the executioner's axe (meant for Sir Thomas Moore) sends George to oblivion. It’s an actor’s nightmare, conceived as a companion piece (and providing for doubling by the same actors) to the award-winning and irreverently funny “Sister Mary Ignatius.” 219-464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org.
The Texas Tenors
With their Emmy Award-winning PBS special and Billboard chart-topping albums, the Texas Tenors have become American favorites. Since their debut six years ago on "America’s Got Talent," the Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards, accolades and fans, performing more than 1,000 concerts worldwide and collaborating with some of the most prestigious symphonies, performing arts centers and arenas. The city of Whiting presents the Texas Tenors accompanied by the Whiting Park Symphony Orchestra in a free concert in the beautiful surroundings of Lakefront Park, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. 219-659-7700 or www.whitingindiana.com
Michigan City Chamber Music Festival
This month marks the 17th year for the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, celebrating through Aug. 12 with “Our American Music Experience!” The festival features a loving tribute to the ethnic heritage of member musicians, including Polish and German music, respectively, for violinists Zofia Glashauser and Rudolf Haken, and Mexican and Serbian for violinist and Artistic Director Nic Orbovich. The week’s musical selections feature Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, who immigrated to America late in his life to teach young American composers; Leonard Bernstein, the quintessential American composer; and Samuel Barber, whose "Adagio for Strings" is perhaps the single greatest piece of music ever written by an American. There will be an evening dedicated almost completely to woodwinds. The festival will close with songs of Aaron Copland and Emily Dickinson, and specially arranged gospel and hip pop spirituals by John Legend, Beyoncé, John P. Kee and others. Joining in on the fun will be the gospel voices of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. 219-805-9805 or www.mccmf.org.
