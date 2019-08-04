A saxophone made out of water pipes? A flute made out of a funnel? Yes, that’s right, and the list goes on. See how random objects make their way into a unique and functional musical instrument with Joe Rauen’s one-ma band.
Be inspired by this artist/musician who made his dreams of making music a reality unlike any other. South Shore Arts hosts Rauen at Substation No. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 for an artist reception and live musical performance. Joe creates musical treasures out of discarded things he finds in random places. There will be a live musical performance at 7 p.m. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
Festa Italiana
Salute! Cin cin! Cento di questi giorni! (All right, that’s really more Italian than I know!) Festa Italiana at Villa Cesare in Schererville returns for a third year, hosted by Cesare Battisti Lodge No. 27 from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 16-18. Highlights of this fun ethnic festival include a spaghetti-eating contest, a grape-stomping contest, a bocce ball tournament and “Pasta 101,” a hands-on pasta class and dinner. Festa Italiana strives to give visitors the opportunity to experience and celebrate the culture of Italy, so deeply rooted in family, music, and, of course, food. There will be live performances of traditional Italian music, including Frank Sinatra by Vince Amore, Lubido Funk Circus, Carmelo Zaccone, La Tosca, Jim Bulanda, Dick Diamond & The Dusters, Frank Rossi Trio and Shout Out. The Italian dance group Tradizione Vivente also will perform. There’s something for everyone! 219/322-3011 or www.villacesare.com.
Prairie Magic Music Fest
The Prairie Magic Music Festival is a celebration of rock, Americana and blues, taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17. This year’s headliner is Los Lobos with their rock-and-roll, Tex-Mex blend. Since their first hit in the late 1980s, a cover of “La Bamba,” they have received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Additional bands performing at the festival include two-time Grammy nominated bluegrass/country/folk artist Robbie Fulks and The Bottle Rockets, described as “small-town, Midwest American roots rock.” Bring your lawn chairs and sunshades to enjoy an afternoon of amazing music at the outdoor amphitheater at Sunset Hill Farm in Valpo. Food trucks, bounce houses, a beer garden and kids’ activities will be available all day. 219/465-3586 or www.portercountyparks.org/prairie
Michigan City Chamber Music Festival
Join the Michigan City Chamber Music Festival for “Witness, Legacy & Triumph,” its 18th season, featuring award-winning soloists from across the nation. The weeklong festival of free classical concerts continues daily through Aug. 11. 219/805-9805 or www.mccmf.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.