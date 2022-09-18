EYE ON THE ARTS: A mix of art events featured in Region

Create your own art using supplies that represent the alternating landscape of a dune and swale habitat. Explore the nature trail while celebrating artwork from the BIPOC communities of Gary. An assortment of art forms will be recognized from arts & crafts, music, and yoga, when the Shirley Heinze Land Trust connects the art community and everyday people to nature at the Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve, 750 Colfax Street, Gary, on Saturday, Oct. 1. This family-and-pet-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public. https://heinzetrust.org/ivanhoe-south/

South Shore Arts presents an awards reception with over $13,000 in prizes going to outstanding artists selected by exhibit juror Chris Cosnowski for the 79th Annual Salon Show, Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, Munster. The reception runs from 1-3 p.m. with awards announced at 1:30. A new top prize of $2,500 in memory of Renee & Sam Denmark will be awarded along with the $2,000 Helen V. Surovek Memorial Award and the $1,500 Cegur-Pohl Award, among others. southshoreartsonline.org

Experience the Charm of Colored Pencils: Colored Pencil Drawing with Emily Casella, a four-week class starting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Chesterton Art Center. This course is recommended for all skill levels, including beginners. With guidance from Ms. Casella, this introductory class will uncover the vast properties of contemporary color pencils. Students will investigate a variety of blending and stroke techniques, understand and replicate accurate color, and find joy in coloring from the world around them. Tuition is $110 for non-members and $90 for current Chesterton Art Center members. For more information: gallery@chesteronart.org.

A Free Family Day event in conjunction with the Lubeznik Center for the Arts “Moniquemeloche presents…” exhibit will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. Activities will begin at 1 p.m. with a free tour of the exhibit followed by family art-making. Kids, bring your favorite grown-ups for a day of art and free snacks! www.lubeznikcenter.org/event

Friendship Botanic Gardens will host its annual Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2-4 p.m. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for a night of family-friendly scares set amid the Gardens’ winding nature trails. There will be trick-or-treat stations located along the Haunted Trails loop, a bonfire, face-painting, crafts, games, food and beverages. Major attractions include the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden, which includes a playground set, a whimsical cabin and the Garden of Senses. Tickets sold at the door on the day of the event. Admission for adults and children 12 and over is $5; admission for children under 12 is $2. Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12 in Michigan City. info@friendshipgardens.org.

