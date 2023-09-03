In 2002, photographer Linda Dorman captured the images of 100 notable artists, collectors, arts professionals and patrons in a poster that commemorated the opening of Uncle Freddy’s, the gallery that she opened that year with artist Tom Torluemke in downtown Hammond. Twenty years later, as Dorman + Torluemke, Dorman captured the images of a new generation of 100 arts movers and shakers, including some of the originals, with “Seeing is Believing NOW,” a collaborative project conducted with the Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts. On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6-8:30 p.m., the new poster will be unveiled at a community art event at the IUN Gallery for Contemporary Art, Savannah Center, in Gary. Proceeds from the poster sales will benefit the Teen Arts groups of South Shore Arts, Chesterton Art Center, and Lubeznik Center for the Arts. https://link.edgepilot.com/s/6480691a/YWemoom2XUqM28NJyUH1dA?u=https://seeing-is-believing-106323.square.site/

In the 1960s, thousands tuned in weekly to watch Julia Child demonstrate the art of French cooking on public television. Theatre at the Center brings this culinary icon back to life in “Behind Julia Child’s Apron,” a one-woman show starring actress and scholar Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., Sept. 13 through 17. Meet the beloved legendary cookbook author, television star and champion of French cooking through this stage portrayal in which Child discusses everything from her relationship with husband Paul to the mishaps of cooking on television. A special pre-show lunch menu that includes “The French Chef” onion soup, a choice of classic Julia Child entrées Coq Au Vin or Beef Bourguignon, and Julia's Crepe Suzette for dessert is available with the 2 p.m. matinee performances. As Child herself would say, “Bon Appetit!” Reservations are required. $40 per person show only; add meal for an additional $35 per person. Box office hours are M-F, 9-11am, 219/836-3255. For lunch reservations: 219/836-1930, ext. 2. Or visit theatreatthecenter.com/

The Chesterton Art Center is pleased to announce two new exhibitions running through Sept. 30, “Collaborating with the Natural World,” featuring the work of artist Suzy Vance, and “As I See It,” a group exhibit of work by members of the Center’s Teen Arts Group. A reception with both Vance and TAG members is planned for Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon-2 p.m. Vance’s work is a combination of photography and haiku and will be shown in the upper gallery, while TAG members will be exhibiting a collection of work from the past year in the lower gallery. Raised in the Midwest and widely traveled, Vance describes herself as a "born again" lawyer who is inspired by the world and people around her. The Teen Arts Group is a free monthly program for passionate teen artists interested in pursuing professional arts experiences and strengthening their own visual art practices. chestertonart.org

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org