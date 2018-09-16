American English captures the very essence of John, Paul, George and Ringo, when the lights dim and the show begins on Sept. 20 with classic favorites such as "She Loves You," "Twist & Shout," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and many others. Experience the Beatles’ evolution from the early years ("Ed Sullivan Show" days), to their psychedelic era ("Sgt. Pepper and the Magical Mystery Tour") to “Let It Be.” Presented by Portage Township Live Entertainment Association at Portage High School. 219-762-5025 or www.portagemusic.com
Hooked on Art
Frontline Foundations hosts the Seventh Annual Hooked on Art Festival, where Chalk Art is King! This year’s festival features two large-scale 3D chalk art demos by Ever Galez, whose award-winning style is enriched by the vibrant colors of Mexico and multicultural influences of Southern California, and Wisconsin-based art teaching duo Craig and Jamie Rogers with their own mind-boggling style. The festival also offers an art competition for youth and adult artists. Contestants will cover the streets of downtown Chesterton, creating art pieces that are judged on audience engagement, creativity, quality and originality. Frontline focuses on the serious concerns of substance abuse and addiction, and their Hooked on Art Festival is a family-friendly event that raises funds to support ongoing affordable treatment for those in need. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Thomas Centennial Park. 219-728-1638 or www.hookedonartfestival.com
Mississippi Heat and Mojo Daddy
Turn up the heat at Gabis Arboretum on Sept. 22 for the final performance in this summer’s Acorn Concert Series. Mississippi Heat is a world-class Chicago blues band led by harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque. Performing under the slogan, “Traditional Blues with a Unique Sound,” the band’s conviction is that there is no deeper music than Delta-inspired blues to express what lies in everyone’s soul. Joining them is Funky Mojo Daddy. 219-462-0025 or www.pnw.edu/gabis-aboretum/
Sweeney Todd, A Very Guilty Pleasure
Memorial Opera House celebrates its 125th anniversary with "Sweeney Todd," the deliciously gruesome tale of a barber in 19th century London who was sent off to Australia by a lecherous judge with designs on his wife. When Todd manages to escape and get back to London after 15 years, he vows revenge on the judge and the whole power structure by slashing throats with his gleaming razor. But what to do with the corpses? Enter Nellie Lovett, the resourceful baker who sees that the victims provide fresh meat for her pies. The ensuing concoctions, wolfed down by hordes of unknowing customers, make her London's hottest chef. It’s serial killings and cannibalism set to music by Stephen Sondheim! See this dark, witty, Tony Award-winning musical of love, murder and revenge, Sept. 28 through Oct. 14. 219-548-9137 or www.memorialoperahouse.com
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.