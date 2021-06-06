EYE ON THE ARTS: Art Barn continues founders vision

The Art Barn School of Art, the vision of founder Jan Sullivan, continues to be a place of inspiration for an artist’s creative soul. This June, Art Barn is kicking off a year-long tribute to Sullivan in honor of her 100th birthday and contribution to the arts with the 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition. In 1969, Sullivan and husband Bud purchased the 19th century farm east of Valparaiso in Jackson Township, where cattle filled the pastures and were herded into the lower barn. Sullivan began hosting art workshops, classes, and plein air painting in the woods and fields of the farm aptly nicknamed “Happy Jan’s Farm.” The purpose of the annual juried exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original two-dimensional and works of ceramic art. Juror Randall Roberts of the Midwest Museum of American Art has selected 90 pieces for inclusion in this salon-style exhibition out of 198 submissions from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. Art Barn will present artists with over $3,000 in merit and purchase awards. The exhibit can be viewed through July 8. https://www.artbarnschool.org/