EYE ON THE ARTS: Art Barn continues founders vision

The Art Barn School of Art, the vision of founder Jan Sullivan, continues to be a place of inspiration for an artist’s creative soul. This June, Art Barn is kicking off a year-long tribute to Sullivan in honor of her 100th birthday and contribution to the arts with the 27th Annual Juried Art Exhibition. In 1969, Sullivan and husband Bud purchased the 19th century farm east of Valparaiso in Jackson Township, where cattle filled the pastures and were herded into the lower barn. Sullivan began hosting art workshops, classes, and plein air painting in the woods and fields of the farm aptly nicknamed “Happy Jan’s Farm.” The purpose of the annual juried exhibition is to promote the creation and recognition of original two-dimensional and works of ceramic art. Juror Randall Roberts of the Midwest Museum of American Art has selected 90 pieces for inclusion in this salon-style exhibition out of 198 submissions from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. Art Barn will present artists with over $3,000 in merit and purchase awards. The exhibit can be viewed through July 8. https://www.artbarnschool.org/
Lakeside Artists Guild brings the artists together, while intentionally crafting experiences for audience members to enjoy the music and art that they love while discovering their next new favorite art or artist. The Lakeside Artists Guild hopes to revive the intimacy of live performances where audience members can interact with the artists. The Academy, for children grades 1-12, offers courses in beginning and advanced strings, elementary and advanced choir, as well chamber groups and private lessons. Held at Gateway Church in Cedar Lake, the Academy was created to ensure that a new generation of excellent and innovative creators will continue to grow our thriving arts community. The Guild seeks to give voice to artists striving for the good, the true and the beautiful. They believe that great art should gather us around the ideas and ideals we have in common, acknowledging our differences without being divisive. https://lakesideartistsguild.com/
The Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City is excited to host the return of Johnny V to their Celebration Pavilion on July 9 from 6:30-8:30pm. Bring your own blanket or relax in lawn chairs provided by the Gardens to enjoy live music under the stars. They offer ample space in their Celebration Meadow to spread out and safely socially distance. A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase each month throughout the 2021 season at this family-friendly event where children can also enjoy the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden. Tickets are $10/adult and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are sold at the door the day of the event or may be purchased at https://friendshipbotanicgardens.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.