Iconic portraiture, animal instinct, endangered species, and Dias de los Muertos are a few of the topics that award-winning artist Robyn Feeley seeks to capture with her signature style. Something between caricature and pure whimsy, combining vibrant pastel with recycled ceramics and local beach stone, Feeley seeks to create images that venture far from the mundane. Growing up on the Lake Michigan shore in Miller Beach, Feeley was the original co-founder of the Miller Bakery Café. Beginning in 1994, she spent years nestled in the hillside of Topanga canyon in Southern California. Recently relocated to a farm in Northwest Indiana, Feeley has created a new studio space in an old hen house surrounded by her sources of inspiration. “In Her Own Style,” a solo show hosted by the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District, will feature over 50 new works. An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 12, from 6-9 p.m. 219-938-6278 or www.millerbeacharts.org
South Shore Summer Music Festival
This summer marks the Northwest Indiana Symphony’s 13th annual South Shore Summer Music Festival of free concerts, kicking off on July 20 at the Cedar Lake Town Complex with a program that includes light classical, patriotic and popular favorites from film and Broadway. Other venues include the lawn at Franciscan Communities in Crown Point, Indiana Lakeshore West Beach, Griffith’s Central Park, Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso, Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond and Redar Park in Schererville. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Get the full schedule at 219-836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org
A Park Full of Art
A Park Full of Art celebrates its 45th year in Griffith’s Central Park, July 20 and 21. A juried enterprise that follows specific guidelines to ensure that only the finest artworks are displayed, the show hosts over 120 artists, drawing upwards of 5,000 visitors and offering cash prizes to participating artists who represent home states as far away as New Mexico, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin. South Shore Arts education director Micah Bornstein serves as this year’s judge, making awards in watercolor, oils and acrylics, pottery, sculpture, graphics, photography, jewelry, crafts, glass and wood. Exhibits and booths are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.aparkfullofart.com
'Othello: A Tragedy'
It’s a busy summer for the Gary Shakespeare Company as they present “Othello” in a summer production directed by Brandon Hearne. An opening night gala reception will be held at the Gary Public Library followed by the only ticketed performance. Additional performances are free and open to the public and will be held at the Marquette Pavilion in Miller, the Cedar Lake Town Complex, Founders Park in Portage, Coffee Creek Watershed in Chesterton, Central Park in Griffith and at Theatre Northwest at Indiana University Northwest. 219-938-4565 or www.garyshakesco.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org