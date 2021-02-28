EYE ON THE ARTS: Arts advocacy in the 2021 Indiana General Assembly

Although arts and cultural organizations most severely impacted by the pandemic are anxious to reopen, significant barriers remain, including funding. The arts are essential and central to our state, giving people opportunities to grow and prosper economically and personally. There is no quality of life without the arts and creativity, as these provide both the fuel and connectivity that our residents value: community, family, safety and health, opportunity and prosperity. Especially during these tough economic times, it’s important to impart to our elected leaders the positive results of their spending decisions when investing in arts and culture.

Whether they have individually been supportive of the arts or not, it is important to relate the compelling outcomes of how the arts are making our communities better places in which to live, work and learn. Now, more than ever, it is important to advocate for the arts and convey to decision-makers how essential the arts and arts education are. Successful arts advocacy is contingent upon everyone participating in these efforts.

If you are interested in being involved with advocacy during this legislative session and beyond, please visit www.inartsadvocates.org.

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The opinions are the writer’s.

