EYE ON THE ARTS: Arts advocacy in the 2021 Indiana General Assembly

This week, our eye on the arts is fixed on advocacy efforts currently underway throughout the state to ensure that sufficient funding is preserved in the state’s next biennial budget for the Indiana Arts Commission. The IAC’s current allocation of $4 million per year is distributed throughout Indiana to nonprofit organizations large and small that make the arts available to our citizens.
Because of the pandemic, this is a critical year for arts advocacy. The arts sector contributes $8.4 billion to Indiana’s economy, and Indiana’s overall creative economy includes 160,000 jobs, over 87,000 of which are employees of arts organizations and businesses. Since the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus, creative entrepreneurs and artists in Indiana have experienced challenges that threaten the economic stability of the arts and culture sector. In fact, the coronavirus is having a devastating impact on America’s arts sector.
Since the first U.S. case was reported in January 2020, cancellations have taken place at virtually every arts organization in the country and artists/creative workers are among the most severely affected segments of the nation’s workforce. Nationally, financial losses to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are an estimated $15.2 billion, to date. Producing and presenting organizations report that they have cancelled 99% of events — a loss of 488 million admissions and $15.5 billion in audience spending at local businesses (e.g., restaurants, lodging, retail, parking). The total economic impact of organizational and audience-spending losses is $5.2 billion in lost government revenue and 894,000 jobs no longer being supported.
Although arts and cultural organizations most severely impacted by the pandemic are anxious to reopen, significant barriers remain, including funding. The arts are essential and central to our state, giving people opportunities to grow and prosper economically and personally. There is no quality of life without the arts and creativity, as these provide both the fuel and connectivity that our residents value: community, family, safety and health, opportunity and prosperity. Especially during these tough economic times, it’s important to impart to our elected leaders the positive results of their spending decisions when investing in arts and culture.
Whether they have individually been supportive of the arts or not, it is important to relate the compelling outcomes of how the arts are making our communities better places in which to live, work and learn. Now, more than ever, it is important to advocate for the arts and convey to decision-makers how essential the arts and arts education are. Successful arts advocacy is contingent upon everyone participating in these efforts.
If you are interested in being involved with advocacy during this legislative session and beyond, please visit www.inartsadvocates.org.
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra. The opinions are the writer’s.