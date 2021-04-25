EYE ON THE ARTS: Arts Commission seeks creative entrepreneurs

The Indiana Arts Commission is working with regional teams across the state, including Northwest Indiana, to implement its On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program, which teaches entrepreneurship to artists and creative professionals by focusing on a portfolio career, ten key business concepts, and a community-engaged artistic practice. On-Ramp includes the Creative Entrepreneur Course, a three-day intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop; one-on-one coaching with an arts business professional; and a fellowship of up to $2,000 to put the lessons learned into action. Cohorts develop grant-writing skills, community engagement practices, mentor relationships, connections with local small business resources, and valuable networks of support and collaboration. On-Ramp is open to individuals, 18-years or older, who are Indiana residents planning to remain so through the end of the fellowship period. Past On-Ramp participants and organizations may not apply. The online application for the program will open on May 10, 2021, but you can submit a general interest form to make sure you receive important program updates and information about application workshops. https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8iRH4C1uKtNYFym

Rockopelli is a registered nonprofit organization in Northwest Indiana that has supported music festivals and other events since 2012. Their new music educational initiative, PelliPlay, will be accepting applications from students in Northwest Indiana who are interested in receiving a scholarship for free one-on-one music lessons. Qualifying students will be matched with instructors from local Northwest Indiana establishments including Billy O’s Dynamite Music, Region Buzz 219, Front Porch Music and others. Instructors will build customized 4-10 week courses for each student based on their instrument, goals and skill level. In-person and virtual lesson options will be provided. PelliPlay scholarships will be made available to elementary through high school students. Beginners, as well as current music students who are looking to expand their skill sets, are encouraged to apply. Applicants may request a scholarship to take a course from an instructor with whom they have already worked. Music instructors may also recommend this application to their students who meet the eligibility requirements. Course offerings may include but are not limited to guitar, bass, piano, brass, woodwinds, strings and percussion. Students selected will receive a scholarship to cover tuition and educational materials needed to complete the course. Additional financial support to help cover accessories such as guitar straps, reeds, and strings, may also be available on a case-by-case basis. If you or someone you know is a student who might be interested in receiving a PelliPlay scholarship visit their site for more information. www.rockopellifest.org/pelliplay