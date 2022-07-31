EYE ON THE ARTS: August offers full arts schedule

Now in its 63rd year, the Chesterton Art Fair draws artists and art lovers from throughout the Midwest. Always held the first full weekend in August, this year’s fair will be Aug. 6 and 7, and fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The fair will be presented in beautiful Dogwood Park, a municipal park full of shade trees and amenities. The fair features more than 80 artists, live music, family activities, food vendors and free parking for some four thousand visitors.

Proceeds from the fair support the Chesterton Art Center, a non-profit arts organization providing high-quality educational and outreach programs that serve hundreds of students of all ages, a calendar of exhibitions that showcase local and regional artists, and various community events and partnerships that bring the arts to the Duneland community and beyond. https://www.chestertonart.org/

In conjunction with its current exhibit, “Nature Lovers,” running through Aug. 27, South Shore Arts presents “Climate Follies,” a new play by Indianapolis-based playwright Jim Poyser. Dubbed “a comedy about the unfunniest thing ever: the climate crisis,” “Climate Follies” consists of over a dozen short plays that explore aspects of our unraveling eco-system and our human response to it. The program will be presented as a staged reading by audience members. Participants will be directed by John Green, professor in the Theatre Department at Columbia College, Chicago, where he teaches Stage Directing and is Co-Director of the Graduate program in European Devised Performance Practice. Members of the audience will be enlisted to present the pieces, creating an event, during which each individual in attendance can determine the extent and quality of his or her involvement. This free event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-7 p.m., at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, Munster. southshoreartsonline.org

Join The Lakeside Artists Guild for “The Fairest Isle,” the next event of the Concert at the Lakeside summer concert series. This free, family friendly event will take place on Aug.t 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Lake. .lakesideartistsguild.com.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District presents “Local Visions: Photography by Raymar Brunson & Terra Cooks,” Aug. 5 through Sept. 2. Both photographers are Gary residents who love to include the Steel City as a backdrop in their work. Brunson is a freelance photographer and videographer with many years of experience developing and producing multimedia productions. Cooks is a photographer, poet (aka Poetry ‘N’ Motion), author, songwriter, recording artist, stage performer and radio show personality on WGVE 88.7 FM. Join them at an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-8 p.m., and an Artist Talk on Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m. millerbeacharts.org/.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org.