EYE ON THE ARTS: Beachfront Dance School a place to grow

Beachfront Dance School is a nonprofit organization committed to providing young people of diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to receive high-quality training in classical ballet.
The school's extensive programs strive to instill discipline and self-esteem to encourage creativity, enabling students to develop to their fullest potential. The school's presence in Gary’s Miller Beach community offers young people a safe haven.
The school offers classes for children and teens in ballet, hip-hop, jazz and even the sultry hip rolls and smooth finger snaps of Bob Fosse. Due to COVID-19, the 2020-21 schedule of classes will be a combination of in-person and online instruction with in-person classes limited to six students and the live stream classes accommodating as many as 100. www.beachfrontdance.org
Chesterton Art Fair
After establishing the first juried Chesterton Art Fair, a group of local artists founded the Association of Artists & Craftsmen of Porter County in 1960. The original Art Center was located on the top floor of the Main Street building in Chesterton.
With expansions in programming, the center’s name evolved and is presently known as the Chesterton Art Center. In 1992, a two-story classroom was added adjacent to the main gallery, which now hosts over 200 classes annually.
Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school and high school ages. Students actively participate in learning, studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month, as they are exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving and paper arts.
The whimsical work of Valparaiso artist Michelle Hunt-Newham is featured in the gallery throughout September, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. on Saturday. www.chestertonart.com.
A 'Medley of Art'
Miller Beach Arts & Creative District was founded in 2011 by a diverse group of passionate volunteers. The organization operates the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, in which a wide variety of visual and performing arts are presented. The current exhibit, “Medley of Art: The Richness of Living in Community,” runs through Sept. 27, featuring nine artists from Chicago and Northwest Indiana, along with a live dance performance and book signings with three authors.
On Sept. 19, visitors can watch as artists draw or paint live as they are inspired by the dancers of South Shore Dance Alliance. On Sept. 26, a book-signing event will feature newly published writings by Tyrell Anderson, Deidre Dixon and Samuel A. Love.
Other activities include the Miller Beach Farmers Market, open every Sunday through Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has created an online shop, where customers can order items in advance directly from vendors and pick them up on Sunday morning. www.millerbeacharts.org
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
The opinions are the writers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!