EYE ON THE ARTS: Beachfront Dance School a place to grow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beachfront Dance School is a nonprofit organization committed to providing young people of diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to receive high-quality training in classical ballet.

The school's extensive programs strive to instill discipline and self-esteem to encourage creativity, enabling students to develop to their fullest potential. The school's presence in Gary’s Miller Beach community offers young people a safe haven.

The school offers classes for children and teens in ballet, hip-hop, jazz and even the sultry hip rolls and smooth finger snaps of Bob Fosse. Due to COVID-19, the 2020-21 schedule of classes will be a combination of in-person and online instruction with in-person classes limited to six students and the live stream classes accommodating as many as 100. www.beachfrontdance.org

Chesterton Art Fair

After establishing the first juried Chesterton Art Fair, a group of local artists founded the Association of Artists & Craftsmen of Porter County in 1960. The original Art Center was located on the top floor of the Main Street building in Chesterton.