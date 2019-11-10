Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus presents a production of this beloved romantic fantasy. While closely following the traditional fable, this imaginative adaptation cleverly compresses the story’s salient points to make them theatrically effective. The main line of the action deals with the merchant Blotti who wanders into the castle of the Beast. Having lost his fortune, he is reluctant to return home to his hopeful daughters — until the Beast promises him riches if he will send his youngest daughter, Beauty, to the castle. Above all, there is the magic of Beauty's goodness that sees beyond the Beast’s ugliness to the handsome young prince that her love will restore to his rightful form. Through November 24. 219/989-2393 or www.pnw.edu/theatre
ARTability
Opportunity Enterprises presents the 13th annual ARTability show and sale featuring artwork by artists with disabilities on November 15, 5-7pm, at Valparaiso University's Christopher Center. ARTability will showcase the diverse work of over 100 men and women served by the Artistic Visions program at OE with proceeds benefiting the program, while also providing the artists with a commission for each piece sold. An online bidding platform will allow for offsite bidding, which opens November 13. The event is free and open to the public. 219.464.9621 or www.oppent.org/artability
'Santaland Diaries'
An out-of-work slacker decides to become a Macy’s elf during the holidays in David Sedaris’ outrageous Christmas classic, a raucously hilarious adult Christmas story that captures the true bitterness of the consumer season! Chicago Street Theatre, November 22 through December 14. 219/464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
'White Christmas'
Or pick a more traditional holiday celebration with Theatre at the Center’s heartwarming adaptation of the Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen film. Song and dance duo Bob and Phil follow singing sisters Betty and Judy to their Christmas show at a quaint Vermont lodge in this family classic packed with Irving Berlin favorites, including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Sisters” and, of course, “White Christmas.” Running November 14 through December 22. 219/836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
'Crowns: A Gospel Musical'
After Yolanda’s brother is shot and killed in Brooklyn, her mother sends her down south to live with Grandma Shaw. Here, Yolanda is welcomed into her grandmother’s inner circle of Hat Queens. Each woman’s hat holds a story of a wedding, funeral, baptism as the women share their stories in this musical exploration of black identity. Rap, hip-hop, spoken word, jazz, blues, R&B, but predominantly gospel music and dance underscore the story. November 16 and 17 at the Governors State Performing Arts Center. 708/534-5000 or www.centertickets.net
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org