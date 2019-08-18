Cornerstone Gallery, located inside Centier Bank, 1500 119th St. in Whiting, is hosting their final exhibition, “Beyond the Eye is You, is Us” through Sept. 13. The exhibit features a visual and word collaboration between artists Sara Peak Convery, Dawn Diamantopoulos and Neha Luhar-Trice, and ekphrastic poet Julie Demoff Larson.
Convery is an Iowa-raised, Chicago-based artist and filmmaker whose award-winning documentary, “I Never Said I Wasn’t Happy,” was completed in 2013. Diamantopoulos was raised in rural Pennsylvania, attended college at Pratt and lives in Highland with her husband and two sons. She is a two-time Indiana Arts Commission grantee. Luhar-Trice is a Jacksonville, Florida, photographer whose practice includes a mindful doodling technique called Zentangle. Demoff Larson is a creative writer born and raised in Northwest Indiana, who founded the literary magazine “Blotterature” along with a group of literary junkies in 2014. www.119streetartists.org
6th annual 10 Minute Play Festival
This unique endeavor began at Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater in 2014 and has grown dramatically since (no pun denied). Over 400 scripts from 35 states and seven countries were submitted this year. The following eight plays will be presented from Aug. 30 through Sept. 8: “Frameworks,” in which Marie, a graduate student waiting for a train, encounters a stranger who suggests a route that will change her life forever; “The Elimination Round,” in which a wealthy man engages a hitman to kill his wife so he can marry a new one; “Goodbye Itzy-Bitzy,” in which Ben and Annie move into a retirement community though they can’t afford the $900 pet deposit and take their dog; “Budget Airlines Flight 711,” about a struggling airline and its dysfunctional flight crew; “172 PUSH-UPS,” in which two veterans meet in a bus station and find common ground; “You Haven't Changed a Bit,” about Lottie and Len, whose 70th high school reunion is a first for both; “About Time,” in which a woman helps the owner of a failing watch store find a new way to spend his time; and “Office Hours,” in which Nicole confronts a college professor about plagiarism. For tickets call 219-926-7875 or www.4thstreetncca.org
'We Are All Homeless'
The Gallery for Contemporary Art at IUN’s Savannah Center presents “We Are All Homeless,” a project that began in 1993 by artist and professor Willie Baronet, who has purchased more than 1,400 homeless signs over the past 24 years, using his collection to create installations to raise awareness about the homeless. Accompanying the exhibit are screenings of the artist’s “We Are All Homeless” documentary and “Signs of Humanity,” exploring the themes of home, homelessness, compassion and humanity, at noon and 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Savannah Center’s Bergland Auditorium. The exhibit runs Aug. 26 through Oct. 18.
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events. www.southshoreartsonline.org