EYE ON THE ARTS: Brinka Cross a Region masterpiece

Brincka Cross Gardens in Porter County was developed by an artist, and it is clear that this was his masterpiece. Bill Brincka was a professor at the Art Institute of Chicago, and his creativity can be seen throughout the gardens.
Once the private residence of Bill and his companion Basil Cross, this architecturally unique home and garden includes a wide variety of trees and plants, including 400 types of hostas, 450 varieties of daffodils, 25 kinds of crabapple trees, 40 cultivars of ornamental grasses and 25 varieties of forsythias. Bill and Basil spent more than 40 years developing and nurturing four acres of landscaped gardens that are surrounded by another 21 acres of pristine woods.
The couple lived in the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home on the property until Bill’s death in 2001. After Basil passed away in 2006, Porter County Parks and Recreation purchased the property to create a public park.
The public is invited to visit the gardens to see just how special this property truly is. Schedule a tour online. www.portercountyparks.org/brincka
Kristina Isabelle Dance
Kristina Isabelle Dance is a research-based dance company that engages audiences with thought-provoking movement featuring highly technical dance both on the ground as well as on stilts of various heights! At times creating spectacle and at other times intimate moving portraits, the company is driven to make work that touches audiences viscerally, mentally and emotionally by playing with a variety of mediums and environments.
Kristina Isabelle Dance, in partnership with the Tryon Farm Institute, presents Art in Nature, a monthly performance series of dance, film, music and art experiences at Tryon Farm in Michigan City. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy an evening under the stars. Four interactive performances are left in the current five-part series that occur on nights with a full moon, August 17, September 12 and 14, and October 12. www.kristinaisabelledance.com
Commission awards arts grants
The Indiana Arts Commission has awarded a record $288,527 to a record 51 Region 1 grant applicants in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties for arts organization operations and art projects to be conducted between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Please thank our legislators for their recent arts support and let them know how the arts are making a difference in Indiana. Federal legislators helped make this happen:
• NEA awards 12 Indiana Organizations $600,000 in CARES Act Funding
• IAC distributes $585,000 in CARES relief funds
• NEA awards $1,049,800 to Indiana Arts Providers
• Artists included in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance relief
State legislators helped make this happen:
• IAC distributes 212 Arts Organization Support grants
• IAC distributes 169 Arts Project Support grants
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
