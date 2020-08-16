EYE ON THE ARTS: Brinka Cross a Region masterpiece

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brincka Cross Gardens in Porter County was developed by an artist, and it is clear that this was his masterpiece. Bill Brincka was a professor at the Art Institute of Chicago, and his creativity can be seen throughout the gardens.

Once the private residence of Bill and his companion Basil Cross, this architecturally unique home and garden includes a wide variety of trees and plants, including 400 types of hostas, 450 varieties of daffodils, 25 kinds of crabapple trees, 40 cultivars of ornamental grasses and 25 varieties of forsythias. Bill and Basil spent more than 40 years developing and nurturing four acres of landscaped gardens that are surrounded by another 21 acres of pristine woods.

The couple lived in the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home on the property until Bill’s death in 2001. After Basil passed away in 2006, Porter County Parks and Recreation purchased the property to create a public park.

The public is invited to visit the gardens to see just how special this property truly is. Schedule a tour online. www.portercountyparks.org/brincka

