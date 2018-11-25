The Thaddeus C. Gallery, located in downtown LaPorte since 2004, is hosting “Blue Christmas,” its 14th annual holiday exhibition. This yearly event draws hundreds, beginning with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. A wide variety of work from Indiana-based artists as well as artists from Chicago, Milwaukee, New York, New Jersey, Vermont and England will be on display. Among the many included in the exhibit are Andrew Avara, Emily Christie, Richard Glass, Gregg Hertzlieb, Laurel Izard, David Ma, Laura Marmash, Rob Plater, Pete Railand, Linda Redmond, Valerie Taglieri, Tom Torluemke, Kristine Virsis, Melissa Washburn, Janet Zug and gallery owners, Thaddeus and Laura Cutler. The exhibition runs through Jan. 5, 2019. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 219-326-8626 or www.thaddeusc.com
WANISS Children’s Festival of Trees Holiday Breakfast
The ladies of WANISS (Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society) are hosting their first Children’s Festival of Trees Holiday Breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa and his elves and vote for their favorite Christmas tree in the Center’s Atrium. Entertainment will be provided by scholarship winners from the Symphony’s Youth Orchestra. Proceeds from the breakfast will support the Edith Root Scholarship Fund, which allows students to attend summer music camps. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. 219/836-0525, ext. 206, for reservations. Reservation deadline is Dec. 3. www.nisorchestra.org/pages/women-s-association.php
The Christmas Express
Hammond Community Theatre brings its holiday production of “The Christmas Express” to Beatniks on Conkey, Dec. 7-16. “This is the most hopeless place in the world!” Hilda intones as she dreams of faraway places while finding only tedium in the Holly Railway Station. That is, until Leo Tannenbaum drops in the day before Christmas Eve. Suddenly, an old radio that hasn't worked in years springs to life, the local group of carolers (which usually yowls like a gang of wet cats) begins to sound like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the whole town gets the Christmas spirit. This nostalgic theatrical greeting card is full of eccentric small-town characters, wise-cracking their way to the true wonder of Christmas. 219/852-0848 or www.hammondcommunitytheatre.org
Vocal Trash
This unique group combines one-of-a-kind recycled instruments, including an industrial percussion section made up of metal trash cans, plastic barrels, water bottles and other landfill rescues. Vocal Trash followers, affectionately deemed “Trash-Heads,” love the distinctive blend of first-rate singing, industrial-style drumming, comedy antics and award-winning break-dancing. It’s “Glee” meets “Stomp!” hosted by Lakeshore Community Concerts at Munster High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. 219/923-7879 or www.lakeshoreconcerts.org
