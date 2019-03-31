The College of Humanties, Education & Social Sciences (CHESS) will screen “The House of Bernarda Alba” based on the Lorca play, at 5 p.m. April 10, on the Purdue Northwest Hammond campus. Director Emilio Ruiz Barrachina continues his exploration of Lorca’s work with this modern-day adaptation starring Assumpta Serna. Bernarda (Serna) runs a brothel from a factory, where she believes that by keeping five women who were kidnapped and sold into sex slavery, she can redeem them from the world’s evils. The film will be followed by a Q & A with director Barrachina and producer Rebecca Arrosse. 219/989-2401 or www.facebook.com/PNWCHESS/
The Keys to France
Camille Saint-Saëns was at the peak of his career when he wrote his Organ Symphony, one of the crowning glories of his prodigious life in music. The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents this and other French classics in a performance featuring organist John W.W. Sherer at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church on April 5. Pianist Winston Choi returns by popular demand to perform Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No. 2. A showcase of instruments carries the haunting tune in Ravel’s famous “Boléro.” One of the most recognizable pieces for orchestra since its 1928 premiere at the Paris Opera, “Boléro”has been a favorite for decades, its popularity cemented after its inclusion in the movie “10.” For more fun facts and music, come for the pre-concert lecture at 6:15 p.m. Concert starts at 7:30. 219/836-0525 or www.nisorchestra.org
The Sleeping Beauty
Indiana Ballet Theatre’s spring 2019 production is “Sleeping Beauty,” one of the world's most captivating ballets, featuring incredible music by Tchaikovsky, gorgeous costumes, lavish decor, and exquisite variations for nearly every character. The ballet dates back to its 1890 premiere at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, where it was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa. This beloved “storybook ballet” tells the story of the lovely Princess Aurora who, cursed at birth by an evil Fairy, falls into a slumber of 100 years on her 16th birthday, only to be awakened by a kiss from Prince Desire. Performances are on April 12 and 13 at Lake Central High School Auditorium.219/755-4444 orwww.ibtnw.org
Boeing-Boeing
Similar in vein to Shakespeare’s comedies of merry misadventures and mistaken identities, the hit play “Boeing-Boeing” from the 1960s tells the exploits of French bachelor Bernard and the three female flight attendants, one Italian, one German, and one American, each of whom believes that she is engaged to him. In the past, Bernard has been able to juggle these women thanks to his detailed timetable of his fiancees’ flight schedules —“one up, one down, and one pending.” The situation changes when all three women end up at his apartment on the same day. Boeing only wishes its problems were so simple! At Chicago Street Theatre, April 12 through 28. 219/464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org