EYE ON THE ARTS: Chicago Street Theatre celebrating 66 seasons

Chicago Street Theatre is celebrating its 66th season of producing live theatre for the greater Northwest Indiana region. After four decades in residence at Memorial Opera House, this award-winning theatre company began a new chapter of its history in 1997 when the company purchased the Chicago Street Theatre at 154 West Chicago Street. This intimate 130-seat venue features stadium seating that makes a perfect space for enjoying live theatre. Chicago Street is currently planning TeenFest, a special event directed by Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano and starring members of the company’s Teen Ensemble, May 21 through 23, 2021. “Test Anxiety” by Meg Bell is a light-hearted play that examines the pressure of standardized testing and growing up to realize that there is more to life than a grade. “The Last Day of School” by Ian McWethy follows the final day of classes at Rochester High School, when a renegade student takes over the morning announcements and proposes that everyone do something bold, unexpected, brave, or stupid, resulting in a variety of hilarious, yet touching, moments. Tickets are on sale now. https://chicagostreet.org/