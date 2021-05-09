EYE ON THE ARTS: Chicago Street Theatre celebrating 66 seasons

Chicago Street Theatre is celebrating its 66th season of producing live theatre for the greater Northwest Indiana region. After four decades in residence at Memorial Opera House, this award-winning theatre company began a new chapter of its history in 1997 when the company purchased the Chicago Street Theatre at 154 West Chicago Street. This intimate 130-seat venue features stadium seating that makes a perfect space for enjoying live theatre. Chicago Street is currently planning TeenFest, a special event directed by Lisa Formosa-Parmigiano and starring members of the company’s Teen Ensemble, May 21 through 23, 2021. “Test Anxiety” by Meg Bell is a light-hearted play that examines the pressure of standardized testing and growing up to realize that there is more to life than a grade. “The Last Day of School” by Ian McWethy follows the final day of classes at Rochester High School, when a renegade student takes over the morning announcements and proposes that everyone do something bold, unexpected, brave, or stupid, resulting in a variety of hilarious, yet touching, moments. Tickets are on sale now. https://chicagostreet.org/
Lake Street Gallery at 613 S. Lake Street in Miller has been proudly serving Northwest Indiana with original art, fine American crafts, and custom framing since 1993. Although specializing in art inspired by the Indiana Dunes and the shores of Lake Michigan, the gallery also features abstract art, photography and a wide selection of gift items hand-made by craftsmen from throughout the United States and Canada. Visitors to the gallery can also find artisan jewelry, pottery and glass. Joyce Davis, owner of Lake Street Gallery, was one of the driving forces behind the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District’s Pop-Up Art events, a partnership between a vast array of artists and property owners who offered temporary spaces in Miller at no cost. A graduate of Roosevelt University in Chicago with a degree in art education, Davis, an artist in her own right, now takes pleasure in helping to promote, display and sell other’s works. www.lakestreetgallery.com or 219/938-4566
The ensemble program at Revolution Music School in St. John is creating a world where everyone can learn to play well with others. Each semester runs four months with a total of eight one-hour rehearsals, and each band learns at least five songs per semester. There are many benefits from this program that include learning to play in a band, learning the art of performance, and developing confidence and stage presence. At the conclusion of the program, students showcase their hard work and effort via a live concert held at a venue before an audience of family and friends, the performance serving as the students’ final exam for that given session. http://revolutionmusicschool.com/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org